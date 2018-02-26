Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Plays 33 minutes in second game back
Ariza had 14 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 victory over Denver.
Ariza saw his playing time increase in his second game since returning from a hamstring injury. He has slotted straight back into the starting lineup, shooting the ball well in both games. He has connected on six triples across the two games and appears untroubled by the hamstring. He should be good to go for the rest of the season barring any other injuries and should maintain mid-round value.
