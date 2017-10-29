Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Plays 36 minutes in Saturday's loss

Ariza supplied 10 points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, and five assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 103-89 loss to the Grizzlies.

Ariza was aggressive in his return from a two-game absence with a bruised foot, scoring in double figures for the first time in 2017-18 while snatching a season high in rebounds and matching his season high in assists. Despite committing four fouls and three turnovers in the blowout loss, Ariza delivered perhaps his most well-rounded effort of the new campaign, and he seems likely to earn heavy minutes most nights as the club's most versatile two-way wing.