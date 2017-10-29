Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Plays 36 minutes in Saturday's loss
Ariza supplied 10 points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, and five assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 103-89 loss to the Grizzlies.
Ariza was aggressive in his return from a two-game absence with a bruised foot, scoring in double figures for the first time in 2017-18 while snatching a season high in rebounds and matching his season high in assists. Despite committing four fouls and three turnovers in the blowout loss, Ariza delivered perhaps his most well-rounded effort of the new campaign, and he seems likely to earn heavy minutes most nights as the club's most versatile two-way wing.
More News
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Will play Saturday•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Out for three-game road trip•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Out Wednesday vs. 76ers•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Dealing with bruised foot•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Disappears in Wednesday's win•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...