Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Pops for 20 in Christmas Day loss

Ariza scored 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds and an assist in 43 minutes during Monday's 112-107 loss to the Thunder.

It's his first game with 20 or more points in over a month, as more shots were available for Ariza with Chris Paul (leg) sitting out. While he's had a fairly low ceiling, Ariza's production has had a high floor -- he's scored in double digits in 10 straight games, averaging 13.8 points, 5.0 boards, 2.9 three-pointers and 1.7 steals over that stretch.