Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Questionable with bruised elbow
Ariza is questionable for Friday's contest against the Suns due to a bruised right elbow, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Ariza presumably picked up the injury during Tuesday's contest against the Bulls. More information about his status should arrive following Friday's morning shootaround. If he's unable to take the floor, Joe Johnson and Gerald Green could see expanded roles.
