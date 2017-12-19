Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Scores 15 points in Monday's win
Ariza had 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, and one steal in 41 minutes during Monday's 120-99 win over the Jazz.
Ariza was efficient on offense while earning a team high minute total. Despite the additions of P.J. Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder), Ariza is still by far the team's most well-rounded wing. His ability to shoot the three and cover multiple positions on defense will likely enable him to continue seeing heavy minutes going forward, though Ariza's role as lead 3-and-D forward doesn't exactly make him a must-start fantasy option across all leagues.
