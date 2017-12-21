Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Scores 18 points in 45 minutes
Ariza registered 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, four steals, and one block across 45 minutes Wednesday in Houston's loss to Los Angeles.
Ariza registered a double-double across 45 minutes, which marks the fourth consecutive game where he eclipsed the 40-minute threshold. The 32-year-old has never had durability issues during his tenure with Houston, but it's reasonable to wonder if his minutes will catch up to him at some point. Ariza is integral to what Houston wants to do on both ends of the court. While stars like Chris Paul and James Harden carry the load, Ariza plays a vital role.
More News
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Scores 15 points in Monday's win•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Scores season-high 20 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Plays 36 minutes in Saturday's loss•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Will play Saturday•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Out for three-game road trip•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...