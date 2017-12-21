Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Scores 18 points in 45 minutes

Ariza registered 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, four steals, and one block across 45 minutes Wednesday in Houston's loss to Los Angeles.

Ariza registered a double-double across 45 minutes, which marks the fourth consecutive game where he eclipsed the 40-minute threshold. The 32-year-old has never had durability issues during his tenure with Houston, but it's reasonable to wonder if his minutes will catch up to him at some point. Ariza is integral to what Houston wants to do on both ends of the court. While stars like Chris Paul and James Harden carry the load, Ariza plays a vital role.