Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Scores 21 points in 26 minutes
Ariza scored 21 points (6-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), grabbed six rebounds, dished two assists, snatched four steals, and recorded one block across 26 minutes Tuesday as the Rockets topped the Bulls.
Ariza is one of the league's best '3-and-D' wings, and his floor-spacing is crucial for opening things up when the Rockets are operating with a full arsenal. The veteran wing eclipsed the 20-point threshold for just the sixth time in the 2017-18 season Tuesday against the Bulls and he isn't the dynamic scoring threat that he once was. Ariza attempts 69-percent of his shots from beyond-the-arc, with 30-percent of his shots coming from corner three's alone, per Cleaning the Glass. His effectiveness from three is his calling card and the driving force behind his fantasy value.
