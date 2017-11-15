Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Scores season-high 20 points in Tuesday's loss
Ariza totaled 20 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 129-113 loss to the Raptors.
Ariza finished with season highs in scoring and made field goals and matched season highs in rebounds and threes. He has scored in double digits during six of seven games in November, with the lone exception being a nine-point effort in a blowout win versus the Grizzlies. After starting the campaign with four clunkers (5.0 points per on 22.2 percent shooting) and a one-game absence with a foot injury, Ariza has turned things around in a big way, and he has seen no less than 31 minutes in any of his 13 appearances. That's unlikely to change even with Chris Paul (knee) hoping to return for Thursday's matchup with the Suns, as Ariza earned 38 minutes in the regular season opener (Paul's lone appearance).
