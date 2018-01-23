Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Scores three points in Monday's win
Ariza had three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, and two steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 99-90 win over the Heat.
Ariza returned to the starting lineup following a two-game suspension. He attempted a season-low two shot attempts and failed to earn 30 minutes for the fourth time in 2017-18 (and the first time since November). Ariza remains the team's most capable two-way wing, which has a lot to do with why he's usually on the court for at least three-fourths of the night.
