Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Scuffles with shot in Game 5 win

Ariza posted six points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three steals across 42 minutes during Houston's 98-4 win over the Warriors in Game 5 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Thursday.

Ariza couldn't do much from the field, although a 75.0 percent showing from the charity stripe helped prop up his final line. The veteran wing broke out for a 19-point tally in Game 2 of the series, but he's drained just five of 16 attempts in Games 3-5 on his way to averaging a modest 7.0 points during that stretch. However, if Chris Paul (hamstring) is ultimately out of action for Saturday's Game 6, Ariza could certainly see an increase in offensive usage.