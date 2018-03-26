Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Shooting woes continue Sunday
Ariza contributed 14 points (4-14 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and four rebounds in 30 minutes during Sunday's 118-99 victory over Atlanta.
Ariza continued to struggle with his shot Sunday, making just four of his 12 field-goal attempts. Poor shooting percentages have long been a concern for Ariza's owners and this has continued this season. He generally makes up for this with contributions in others areas, such as steals and three-pointers. He is going to remain worth owning in many formats as long as owners are prepared for the hit to their field-goal percentages.
