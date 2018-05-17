Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Shot gets hot in Game 2 win

Ariza delivered 19 points (7-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes during Houston's 127-105 win over the Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series.

Ariza got his shot cranked back up after three straight sub-par performances in which he'd posted a success rate of 37.5 percent or lower. The veteran forward's 77.8 percent tally Wednesday was a playoff best, which led to a postseason-high scoring total. Ariza also established a new high-water mark in assists for this current playoff run, and he'll look to duplicate his impressive all-around effort in Sunday's pivotal Game 3.