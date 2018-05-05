Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Solid complementary effort in Game 3
Ariza provided 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes during Houston's 113-92 win over the Jazz in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
Ariza hit double digits in the scoring column for the first time in the series, and the fourth time overall in the postseason. The veteran began the postseason by shooting well under 40.0 percent in his first two games, but he's hit or exceeded the mark in the subsequent five contests. Although he clearly remains a fourth option on the offense, he retains value as a cost-conscious DFS tournament play in the postseason, having now averaged 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steal across 33.4 minutes in eight playoff contests.
