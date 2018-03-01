Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Solid complementary effort in Wednesday's win

Ariza mustered 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 105-92 win over the Clippers.

The veteran wing's post-All-Star-break return to action has been solid, as he's now scored in double digits in three of his first four games back and shot 50.0 percent in each of those contests. Ariza has complemented the scoring with 4.3 rebounds per outing over that span, and a trio of three-pointers in each as well. While star teammates James Harden, Chris Paul and Clint Capela will undoubtedly continue racking up robust usage rates on the overwhelming majority of nights, Ariza has aptly proven capable of providing strong complementary production in the scoring, shooting and rebounding categories in particular.