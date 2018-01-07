Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Solid effort in Saturday's loss
Ariza collected 15 points (5-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes in Saturday's 108-101 loss to the Pistons.
The veteran forward wasn't very efficient with his shot opportunities, yet he remained aggressive and managed his third double-digit scoring effort of the last four games. Ariza was riding a hot shooting streak heading into last Thursday's loss to the Warriors, but he's gone just 6-for-23 from the field combined in the last two games, including 3-for-17 from three-point range. Despite the current struggles, Ariza should continue to carry an ample amount of offensive responsibility while James Harden (hamstring) remains out, and his overall proficiency from long distance should see him pick up a certain amount of the three-point opportunities the latter would usually take.
More News
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Generates 26 points on Sunday•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Pops for 20 in Christmas Day loss•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Scores 18 points in 45 minutes•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Scores 15 points in Monday's win•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Scores season-high 20 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Plays 36 minutes in Saturday's loss•
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...