Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Solid effort in Saturday's loss

Ariza collected 15 points (5-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes in Saturday's 108-101 loss to the Pistons.

The veteran forward wasn't very efficient with his shot opportunities, yet he remained aggressive and managed his third double-digit scoring effort of the last four games. Ariza was riding a hot shooting streak heading into last Thursday's loss to the Warriors, but he's gone just 6-for-23 from the field combined in the last two games, including 3-for-17 from three-point range. Despite the current struggles, Ariza should continue to carry an ample amount of offensive responsibility while James Harden (hamstring) remains out, and his overall proficiency from long distance should see him pick up a certain amount of the three-point opportunities the latter would usually take.