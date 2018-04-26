Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Solid game with 16 points Wednesday

Ariza tallied 16 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 122-104 victory over the Timberwolves.

Ariza capped off a steady first-round series with arguably his best game. He connected on four triples and despite the fact he didn't record any defensive stats he was active on both ends of the floor. He is not going to receive the fanfare of some of his teammates but he is going to be crucial to the Rockets advancing out of the next round and continuing their push for the NBA Finals.