Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Solid game with 16 points Wednesday
Ariza tallied 16 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 122-104 victory over the Timberwolves.
Ariza capped off a steady first-round series with arguably his best game. He connected on four triples and despite the fact he didn't record any defensive stats he was active on both ends of the floor. He is not going to receive the fanfare of some of his teammates but he is going to be crucial to the Rockets advancing out of the next round and continuing their push for the NBA Finals.
More News
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Breaks out for 15 points in Game 2•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Lackluster showing in Game 1 win•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Offensive struggles continue Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: 10 points in win•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Starting Thursday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....