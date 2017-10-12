Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Stays hot from field Wednesday

Ariza provided 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 101-89 preseason win over the Grizzlies.

Ariza has had the hot hand for the entirety of preseason, and factoring in Wednesday's production, he's now shooting 53.1 percent (17-for-32) from behind the arc through four exhibitions. He's supplemented his 16.5 points a game with an average of 8.7 rebounds over his last three contests, making him an effective complement to the likes of Chris Paul and James Harden. The Rockets can only hope Ariza's improved shooting endures into the regular season, considering he's posted no better than a 41.6 percent success rate from the field in any of his past three Houston campaigns.