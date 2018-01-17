Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Suspended two games

Ariza, along with Gerald Green, has been suspended by the NBA for two games for "aggressively entering [the] Clippers' locker room", Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

With this news, Ariza's next chance to take the floor will be Monday against the Heat. While he's sidelined, more minutes will seemingly go to the likes of P.J. Tucker, Luc Mbah a Moute and Ryan Anderson.