Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Suspended two games
Ariza, along with Gerald Green, has been suspended by the NBA for two games for "aggressively entering [the] Clippers' locker room", Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
With this news, Ariza's next chance to take the floor will be Monday against the Heat. While he's sidelined, more minutes will seemingly go to the likes of P.J. Tucker, Luc Mbah a Moute and Ryan Anderson.
More News
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Flirts with double-double Monday•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Solid effort in Saturday's loss•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Generates 26 points on Sunday•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Pops for 20 in Christmas Day loss•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Scores 18 points in 45 minutes•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Scores 15 points in Monday's win•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...