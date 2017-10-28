Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Upgraded to questionable

Ariza (foot) has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ariza was originally ruled out for the Rockets' three-game road trip, but it appears he has a chance at playing in the finale. Luc Mbah a Moute has been filling in at small forward during his absence, and would presumably return to a reserve role should the veteran ultimately be able to give it a go. Ariza's status is unlikely to be determined until closer to tip-off.

