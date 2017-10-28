Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Upgraded to questionable
Ariza (foot) has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Ariza was originally ruled out for the Rockets' three-game road trip, but it appears he has a chance at playing in the finale. Luc Mbah a Moute has been filling in at small forward during his absence, and would presumably return to a reserve role should the veteran ultimately be able to give it a go. Ariza's status is unlikely to be determined until closer to tip-off.
More News
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Out for three-game road trip•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Out Wednesday vs. 76ers•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Dealing with bruised foot•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Disappears in Wednesday's win•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Stays hot from field Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Hits five threes Tuesday•
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...