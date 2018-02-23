Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Will join starting five Friday

Ariza (hamstring) will re-enter the starting lineup for Friday's contest against the Timberwolves, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Luc Mbah a Moute will be pushed to the bench as a result.

Ariza has missed the team's past nine contests while nursing a strained left hamstring, but the All-Star break apparently allowed enough time for him to recover. Assuming he's not under any restrictions, he'll likely jump back into his usual 35.0-minute per game role, where he's averaged 12.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 threes, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals.