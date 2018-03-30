Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Will play Friday

Ariza (elbow) will play during Friday's game against the Suns, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ariza was originally listed as questionable for the contest due to a bruised right elbow sustained during Tuesday's tilt against the Bulls. But, he's shaken it off and will take the floor Friday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories