Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Will play Saturday

Ariza (foot) will play Saturday against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ariza was initially ruled out for the Rockets' current, three-game road swing, but he's recovered more quickly than expected and will be back in action Saturday. His return comes as a relief, as Houston will be without Eric Gordon (illness), in addition to Chris Paul (knee).

