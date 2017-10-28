Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Will play Saturday
Ariza (foot) will play Saturday against the Grizzlies, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Ariza was initially ruled out for the Rockets' current, three-game road swing, but he's recovered more quickly than expected and will be back in action Saturday. His return comes as a relief, as Houston will be without Eric Gordon (illness), in addition to Chris Paul (knee).
