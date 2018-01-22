Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Will play, start Monday
Ariza (suspension) will play and start at small forward for Monday's game against the Heat, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Ariza sat out the last two games on suspension, but as expected, will rejoin the starting lineup Monday. Considering he's not dealing with any sort of injury, look for Ariza to take on his typical workload, so fantasy owners should feel comfortable activating him. With Ariza set to reclaim his starting role, Luc Mbah a Moute will head back to the bench, while both Mbah a Moute and P.J. Tucker will likely lose a few minutes.
