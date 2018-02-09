Play

Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Won't play Friday

Ariza (hamstring) is out for Friday's contest against the Nuggets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ariza continues to nurse a strained left hamstring, which will cause him to miss a sixth straight contest Friday. In his stead, P.J. Tucker, Luc Mbah a Moute and Gerald Green should continue seeing expanded roles.

