Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Won't play Friday
Ariza (hamstring) is out for Friday's contest against the Nuggets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Ariza continues to nurse a strained left hamstring, which will cause him to miss a sixth straight contest Friday. In his stead, P.J. Tucker, Luc Mbah a Moute and Gerald Green should continue seeing expanded roles.
