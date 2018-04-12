Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Won't play Wednesday
Ariza won't play in Wednesday's game against the Kings as he deals with a leg injury, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
It's likely the Rockets are just holding Ariza out for precautionary reasons, as they are resting most of their rotation for the regular-season finale. Ariza will have the next few days off and should be available for the start of the postseason.
