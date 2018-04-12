Rockets' Trevor Ariza: Won't play Wednesday

Ariza won't play in Wednesday's game against the Kings as he deals with a leg injury, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

It's likely the Rockets are just holding Ariza out for precautionary reasons, as they are resting most of their rotation for the regular-season finale. Ariza will have the next few days off and should be available for the start of the postseason.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories