Hudgins logged 26 points (8-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 42 minutes during Rio Grande Valley's 110-107 win Friday against the Ignite.

Hudgins continues to be the Vipers' best scoring option. As of Friday, he has 22.7 points averaged and 5.2 three-pointers made across a 42.5 percentage throughout his 11 G League games.