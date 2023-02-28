The Rockets assigned Hudgins to the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.

Houston is set to get at least one starter (Jalen Green) back from a multi-game absence Tuesday against the Nuggets, while Kevin Porter (foot) is listed as questionable and may also be ready to return to the lineup. As a result, the Rockets won't have much of a need to keep either of their two-way players on hand as added depth, so Hudgins and forward Darius Days will head back to Rio Grande Valley. Following his call-up from the G League earlier this month, Hudgins appeared in four games for the NBA squad and averaged 1.5 points in 6.5 minutes per contest.