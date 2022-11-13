The Rockets recalled Hudgins from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Thursday, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.

The Vipers don't have another game until Thursday, so Hudgins and rookie first-round pick TyTy Washington will rejoin the NBA team to give the Rockets some added depth in the backcourt. Hudgins, a rookie two-way player, is unlikely to be included in head coach Stephen Silas' rotation Monday against the Clippers or Wednesday in Dallas before likely heading back to the G League.