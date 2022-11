Hudgins compiled 29 points (10-20 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two turnovers and two steals over 40 minutes Wednesday versus Mexico City.

Hudgins wasn't afraid to take his shots from deep in this one and posted solid efficiency overall, despite the heavy volume. Hudgins should remain one of the top scoring options when he's down with the Vipers.