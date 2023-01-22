Hudgins logged 15 points (6-22 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, three steals, two rebounds and one block across 42 minutes during Rio Grande Valley's 114-107 loss to the G League Ignite on Saturday.

Before playing the Ignite, Hudgins averaged 22.7 points while shooting far better than 40.0 field goal percentage across his previous 11 G League games. Hudgins' latest log was surprisingly bad and out of character from the promising guard. Hudgins will try to redeem himself when Rio Grande Valley hosts Mexico City on Tuesday.