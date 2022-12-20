Hudgins racked up 24 points (9-19 FG, 9-17 3Pt,), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks over 39 minutes Monday versus Widy City.

Hudgins showed out in a big way during the showcase, but it wasn't enough to earn the Vipers the win in this one. Hudgins' nine conversions from deep fell just one shy of his season-high mark, and he converted at an impressive 52.9 percent clip despite the heavy volume. He should continue to log heavy minutes with the Vipers but has yet to unlock much playing time with the Rockets.