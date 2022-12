Hudgins compiled 20 points (6-18 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two steals and a rebound over 29 minutes Thursday versus Austin.

Hudgins wasn't particularly efficient from deep in this one but is shooting 39.5 percent from beyond the arc on the year. He also leads the team averaging 6.0 assists per game, but he's struggled from the field overall, connecting on just 41.3 percent of his attempts.