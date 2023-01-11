Hudgins logged 28 points (9-17 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, one rebound and one steal across 40 minutes during the Vipers' 128-122 win at Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

Hudgins has been one of the G League's best three-point shooters since its showcase back in December. Impressively, he is averaging 4.8 three-pointers made across six games. Hudgins' output has been great enough that he is expected to be in contention for NBA promotion if the Houston Rockets need a temporary addition to their roster.