Hudgins logged 16 points (6-19 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes during the Vipers' 109-100 loss to Long Island on Tuesday.

As expected, Hudgins played a lot more during his return to the G League. With the roster re-addition, Cassius Stanley has been demoted to Rio Grande Valley's bench. Hudgins and Jalen Lecque are expected to be part of the Vipers' starting backcourt moving forward.