Hudgins finished his rookie season averaging 1.8 points and 0.6 assists in 5.6 minutes per game across five contests.

Hudgins served as a depth piece for Houston in the month of February with Kevin Porter and Jalen Green in and out of the lineup. Outside of that three-week stretch where he played four games, Hudgins was featured in only one other game throughout the season. The 24-year-old put up averages of 20.0 points, 6.1 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in 28 appearances for the Rockets' G League affiliate.