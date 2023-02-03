Hudgins logged 32 points (11-23 FG, 7-17 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 39 minutes during the Vipers' 129-121 win at Ontario on Wednesday.

Hudgins slowed down during the second half of January 2023 but began his February campaign strong. Currently, he is averaging 21.9 points across the Vipers' 17 games this year.