Hudgins logged 36 points (10-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two steals across 40 minutes during the Vipers' 136-132 win Saturday at Maine.

Hudgins was a scoring menace during the Vipers' last week of December. Across their three games played, he averaged 30.0 points on impressive percentages of 51.9/50.0/85.7.