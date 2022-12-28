Hudgins logged 35 points (11-21 FG, 9-17 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Rio Grande's 138-99 win Tuesday against Delaware.
Competing against an unimpressive Delaware team, Hudgins took advantage of the situation by chucking as many three-pointers as he possibly could. Hudgins was efficient with his threes too, of which the guard logged a field goal percentage greater than 50.0 and scored 27 of his 35 points.
