Hudgins has been recalled from the G League on Saturday, Coty M. Davis of SI.com reports.
Hudgins has appeared in just one NBA game this season, logging four minutes on Oct. 22. With the Rockets thin in the backcourt, Hudgins will likely serve as a depth piece for the duration of his stay with Houston.
