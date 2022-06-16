Burke has been traded to Houston, along with Boban Marjanovic, Marquese Chriss and the 26th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, in exchange Christian Wood, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Burke will try to start fresh with a new team next season, as the guard's playing time with Dallas diminished greatly over the second half of the 2021-22 campaign. Heading to a young Rockets squad that is filled with backcourt talent already, Burke will likely have a tough time carving out a role in Houston. However, the Michigan product will be a good asset in mentoring the young ones.