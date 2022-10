Mitchell signed a contract with the Rockets on Tuesday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Mitchell spent time the Rockets' G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Vally Vipers, last season and averaged 9.8 points and 7.3 rebounds across 28 games played. Although the details of the contract hasn't been specified, Mitchell will likely continue to play a majority of this season with the Vipers in the G League.