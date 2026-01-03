The Rockets signed Newton to a two-way contract Saturday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Newton started the regular season in the G League with the Iowa Wolves after failing to make Minnesota's roster at the end of training camp in mid-October. He's played well in the G League, having scored at least 30 points in four of his last seven outings while averaging 26.7 points, 7.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 threes and 1.9 steals over 36.1 minutes per game. The 2024 second-rounder appeared in eight regular-season games in his rookie year and will get a new opportunity with Houston.