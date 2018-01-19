Rockets' Troy Williams: Assigned to G-League

Williams (knee) was assigned to the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Friday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Williams has struggled to find a role with the Rockets this season, playing just 17 total minutes, as coach Mike D'Antoni uses a notably short rotation. He's seen more run in Rio Grande Valley, however, averaging 18.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 29.0 minutes per game.

