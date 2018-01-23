Rockets' Troy Williams: Assigned to G-League
Williams was assigned to the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Williams continues to bounce back and forth between the NBA and the G-League, failing to see a significant role with the Rockets. It seems doubtful things will change barring unforeseen circumstances.
More News
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: Removed from Monday's injury report•
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: Questionable Monday with illness•
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: Recalled from G-League•
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: Assigned to G-League•
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: Cleared to return•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...