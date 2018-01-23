Rockets' Troy Williams: Assigned to G-League

Williams was assigned to the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Williams continues to bounce back and forth between the NBA and the G-League, failing to see a significant role with the Rockets. It seems doubtful things will change barring unforeseen circumstances.

