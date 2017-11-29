Rockets' Troy Williams: Assigned to G-League

Williams was assigned to the G-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Wednesday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Williams continues to struggle to find minutes at the NBA level, seeing just 17 total minutes this season. He's picked up run in the G-League, however, playing 29.6 minutes per game and scoring 18.0 points per game on 45.1 percent shooting.

