Rockets' Troy Williams: Assigned to Rio Grande Valley

Williams was assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G-League on Monday.

The 22-year-old will head to the G-League after playing just four total minutes through the Rockets' first three games of the season. Williams will likely spend much of the year with the Vipers, whose season gets underway on Nov. 3.

