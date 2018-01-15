Rockets' Troy Williams: Cleared to return
Williams (knee) has been medically cleared to return for Monday's game against the Clippers, Kelly Iko of ESPN Houston reports.
Williams has been on the shelf since late-November with a sprained MCL, but he'll now be an option off the bench for the Rockets, who have dealt with a number of key injuries over the first half of the season. Even when healthy, however, Williams was not a part of the regular rotation, so it's unlikely that he makes much of a fantasy impact at the NBA level this season.
