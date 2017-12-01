Rockets' Troy Williams: Dealing with sprained knee
Williams is dealing with a sprained right knee and will not be with the Rockets on their upcoming three-game road trip, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Williams was recently called up from the G-League after scoring 21 points in 21 minutes Wednesday for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. It's not clear exactly when Williams suffered the knee injury, but as soon as he is healthy, he's expected to return back to the G-League.
