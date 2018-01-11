Rockets' Troy Williams: Hoping to return next week

Williams (knee) indicated he expects to be cleared at some point next week, Mark Bermon of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Williams has already been ruled out of Wednesday's contest and he'll also remain sidelined for Friday's tilt with the Suns, which makes his first opportunity to return Monday against the Clippers. That said, Williams was outside the regular rotation even when healthy, so he should still be avoided for fantasy purposes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories