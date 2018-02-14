Rockets' Troy Williams: Leads scoring charge for G League squad

Williams registered a team-high 28 points (11-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals across 32 minutes for the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers in their 132-121 victory Tuesday over the Oklahoma City Blue. The Rockets recalled Williams from the G League ahead of Wednesday's game against the Kings.

Despite rumors earlier Tuesday that Williams would be cut from the Houston roster to make room for veteran free agent Joe Johnson, it appears the second-year forward will remain in the organization. Unless the NBA team experiences a rash of injuries, however, it's likely that Williams will see most of his action with Rio Grande Valley for the remainder of the season.