Rockets' Troy Williams: Leads scoring charge for G League squad
Williams registered a team-high 28 points (11-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals across 32 minutes for the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers in their 132-121 victory Tuesday over the Oklahoma City Blue. The Rockets recalled Williams from the G League ahead of Wednesday's game against the Kings.
Despite rumors earlier Tuesday that Williams would be cut from the Houston roster to make room for veteran free agent Joe Johnson, it appears the second-year forward will remain in the organization. Unless the NBA team experiences a rash of injuries, however, it's likely that Williams will see most of his action with Rio Grande Valley for the remainder of the season.
More News
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: Will stay with Rockets•
-
Troy Williams: To be released by Rockets•
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: Recalled from G-League•
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: Assigned to G-League•
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: Removed from Monday's injury report•
-
Rockets' Troy Williams: Questionable Monday with illness•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...